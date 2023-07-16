Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ talks filming schedule amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Netflix’s hit new show The Sandman has been hit hard by the SAG-AFTRA strike and fans are curious to see when the series will wrap up filming.



For those unversed, the SAG-AFTRA strike has been started after a unanimous decision to open current contracts up for negotiations.

However, before the vote passed, The Sandman was often seen filming in various locations all across the UK, some scenes also featured The Sandman’s siblings.

News of the halt has also been confirmed on July 13th, by Niel Gaiman who said, “SAG-AFTRA strike is on. Sandman has stopped shooting completely, along with everything else that was squeaking by without writers. I hope that the AMPTP sees reason and gets back to the table with the actors and the writers. I have no reason at this point to think they will see reason.”

Renewal Status for Netflix's The Sandman Season 2:

This comes almost a year after the news of its renewal hit mainstream media, i.e. November 3rd, 2022.

At the time Neil Gaiman also issued a statement in response and said, “Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on.”

So “it gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life.”

Release Date for Netflix’s The Sandman Season 2:

The official release date for Netflix’s The Sandman is yet to be announced, but since the SAG-AFTRA strike started, many assume it will release sometime in 2024, instead of 2023 has previously summarized.

What to expect from season 2 of The Sandman:

Season 2 of The Sandman promises a myriad of new characters, all of whom went through rigorous rounds of casting interviews.

Some of the new characters include; Delirium, the youngest of the Endless, Destruction, a sibling that fled his realm, Destiny, the eldest of the lot, and Wanda a personal guide and liaison between Dream and Delirium in the series.