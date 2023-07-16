Ed Sheeran fans erupt in cheers as Eminem emerges on-stage at Detroit concert

Ed Sheeran fans couldn’t help but lose themselves to the music as Eminem emerged during his Mathematics tour Detroit stop at Ford Field on Saturday, July 15th, 2023.

The Bad Habits singer, 32, was nearing the end of his show, when he told the crowd that he wanted to perform an Eminem song, given that singer has been a fan as a young boy.

The Thinking Out Loud musician began strumming the two-decade old hit, Lose Yourself. The crowd got excited as they sang along.

But as soon as they saw the Mocking Bird rapper appear onto the stage from underneath, the full stadium erupted into loud cheers and immediately continued singing along with the performers.

One fan noted, “Eminem knows how to make an entrance, And the crowd erupted like it is really the greatest moment in their lives.. Thank you, Ed Sheeran.”

“Can I just say one thing? He was going to come on and do one song and I said you can’t just do one song,” the Perfect singer told the crowd.

Apart from Lose Yourself, Slim Shady also performed another one of hits released in 2000, Stan, in which the Dido’s verses were sang by the Grammy-winning singer. Before exiting the stage, Em thanked the crowd and told them that he missed them.

Previously, the duo performed the song together at Eminem’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, which was held earlier this year.



Sheeran previously revealed on The Howard Stern Show that Em’s music helped him cure his stutter. He told the on-air personality that he “was going through all sorts of speech therapy” when he was nine. But the most effective therapy turned out to be Sheeran learning The Marshall Mathers LP and “rapping it back, to back, to back, to back” which “cured [his] stutter.”