Sylvester Stallone enjoys a calming walk with his wife Jennifer Flavin 

Sylvester Stallone enjoyed a calming walk with his glamorous wife Jennifer Flavin in Saint-Tropez, France on Saturday.
The duo was seen spending time together just after they decided to give their 25-year marriage another chance
Amid all this, the actor, 77, was seen spending quality time with his wife as he was seen waving to onlookers as he and entrepreneur Jennifer, 54, walked hand-in-hand around the town's port on the French Riviera, just 10 months after calling off their divorce.
Hollywood star Sylvester cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and a matching pair of shorts which he teamed with some comfortable white trainers.
He shielded his eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses as he walked alongside Jennifer.
Businesswoman Jennifer looked glamorous in her casually chic ensemble as she was clad in a white dress with a green floral print.
Sylvester and Jennifer arrived in France having enjoyed some time in Italy on Friday.
Last August, the pair shocked the public when they announced they were planning to divorce after 25 years of marriage.
David Beckham said "The next phase of our adventure starts here and I can´t wait to see Leo take to the pitch."
Florence Pugh, who joined the cast as Princess Irulan, is also unlikely to attend
Nolan himself is a part of the strike through the Writers Guild of America
Helen Geroge and Jack Ashton have now made the decision to put the focus on their children Lark and Wren
Christopher Nolan talks about accountability while using artificial intelligence
Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ reveals some insight into the upcoming plot as well as the release date for season 5