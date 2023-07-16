Sylvester Stallone enjoys a calming walk with his wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone enjoyed a calming walk with his glamorous wife Jennifer Flavin in Saint-Tropez, France on Saturday.

The duo was seen spending time together just after they decided to give their 25-year marriage another chance

Amid all this, the actor, 77, was seen spending quality time with his wife as he was seen waving to onlookers as he and entrepreneur Jennifer, 54, walked hand-in-hand around the town's port on the French Riviera, just 10 months after calling off their divorce.

Hollywood star Sylvester cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and a matching pair of shorts which he teamed with some comfortable white trainers.

He shielded his eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses as he walked alongside Jennifer.

Businesswoman Jennifer looked glamorous in her casually chic ensemble as she was clad in a white dress with a green floral print.

Sylvester and Jennifer arrived in France having enjoyed some time in Italy on Friday.

Last August, the pair shocked the public when they announced they were planning to divorce after 25 years of marriage.