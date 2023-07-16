Hollyoaks' Jamie Lomas announces father's death in heartfelt Instagram post

Jamie Lomas shared how he is shocked and totally saddened by his father suddenly passing away.

He shared the devastating news in a heartfelt post.

The Hollyoaks star, 48, best known for playing Warren Fox on the Channel 4 show, wrote: 'My best mate. My hero. RIP DAD. A true legend. A sad day

Jamie shared the heartbreaking news that his father was battling prostate cancer back in 2020, as he took part in ITV's The Real Full Monty on Ice.

The sad news comes just days after the soap star announced his engagement to dentist girlfriend Jess Bell after two years together.