Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly return to PDA on social media after reconciliation

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to back on their usual PDA routine as the rocker left a thirsty comment for his lady love.

The Transformers actress, 37, posed in a steamy photoshoot in the forest, for which she was scantily-clad in a green-hued Oséree string bikini. Her hair was styled messily in waves and a few pieces of extensions added to add texture, finishing off the style with a silk butterfly.

Fox had taken to her Instagram to share a carousel of highlights from the shoot which was done by photographer, Cibelle Levi.

She captioned the post as, “the forest is my oldest friend.”

In the comment section, MGK commented, “if this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me,” he wrote.

The post comes a month after the rumours about their nuptials hung by balance following their split in February this year.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles alum, who recently covered up a tattoo dedicated to her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, had alluded that the My Bloody Valentine musician had cheated on her via a cryptic post she shared on Instagram.

Fox and MGK, who first met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, were not spotted in any appearances for a while.

At the time, an insider dished to People Magazine that Fox is “very upset” and “won’t speak to” MGK following their fight over the SuperBowl weekend.

Things were still uncertain even as the pair, who had gotten engaged in January 2022 after two years of dating, were seen going to therapy to repair their relationship.

But it wasn’t an optimistic scenario for their wedding plans as Fox stepped out without her ring at the Oscar’s party.



By April, the couple was spotted together having dinner in Hawaii, after which they went for a stroll n the beach hand-in-hand. Following that, MGK also showed up to support his lady for her Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue launch.

A day before, an insider told People that Fox “seems much happier” now that she and MGK have reconciled after few tumultuous months.

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the insider told the outlet, adding that the Fox is once again wearing her engagement ring.