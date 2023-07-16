Meghan Markle sad for no Emmy nomination after 'building cage of expectations'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are disappointed since Emmy nomination snub.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries did not receive a nod for the award ceremony in September and the couple is seemingly trying hard to keep calm.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward notes: "Meghan and Harry will concentrate on this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations."

Ms Seward told the Mirror: "They are having a run of bad luck in their working life. But ironically as long as they concentrate on delivering personal stuff instead of more serious work, people will be interested."

"They have built a gilded cage of expectation around themselves from which it will be hard to escape."

The snub comes after showbiz writer Mark Boardman assured Daily Express that Meghan has a high chance of getting nominated.

He noted: "There is definitely every chance there is a win for Harry, Meghan, and Netflix and I am 100 per cent confident it will get nominated.

"I have looked at all of the possible categories and it is the most high-profile documentary series," said the expert.