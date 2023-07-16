General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher claims sister used his money for personal gain

General Hospital's Tyler Christopher has accused his sister, Susan Asmo Baker, of financial exploitation following his head injury as he was placed under his sister's legal guardianship.

Christopher suffered a serious head injury in January 2020 and he remained under care for 20 months, at that time he was placed under the guardianship of his sister.

Just after the legal agreement got lifted, the TV star leveled serious accusations against his sister claiming that she financed her personal expenses from his money.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the court papers filed by Christopher read that Baker used $40,000 of his money to buy her son a laptop, cover her moving costs and pay off her credit card loans.

In an interview with Bloomberg Law, he said, "I never thought in a million years that I would be taken advantage of by a family member."

Susan has defended herself against the accusations of General Hospital's alum and has offered to hire an accountant to review her expenses during the period of her acting as Christopher's legal guardian.

She said, "If I hadn't been his legal Guardian, he would be dead by now!"

Christopher revealed that he was kept in the dark about his guardianship agreement.

The acclaimed actor received a Daytime Ammy, in 2016, for best Lead Actor in General Hospital.