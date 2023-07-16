Sam Mendes will not direct new James Bond film

Sam Mendes rules out directing the new James Bond film

Sam Mendes, a British filmmaker, has rejected the offer to direct the new James Bond film.

Mendes ruled out the possibility of directing the new movie for the franchise during an interview with UK entertainment news outlet Empire. He said that James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson to the new film but he decided against it.

The famed filmmaker added, "Though, directing Skyfall was the most amazing experience of my professional life but I have theatre and other commitments."

Mendes continued, "I am directing Charlie and Chocolate Factory and King Lear over the next year and I want to keep my full focus on these two projects."

Sam is known for his iconic directions such as American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Revolutionary Board, and 1917 along with two Bond movies - 2012's, and 2015's Skyfall.

Skyfall starred Daniel Crag as the iconic spy aka James Bond for both installments, reports Mid-day.

The latest installment in the iconic spy series was No Time To Die in 2021 which marked the final appearance of Craig as James Bond.

Last year, Mendes directed a romance drama named Empire of Light, that starred Olivia Colman, Toby Jones, Michael Ward, and Colin Firth.