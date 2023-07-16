David Beckham's dream fulifilled as Lionel Messi officially joins Inter Miami

The deal will see Messi don the Inter Miami jersey until 2025.—Twitter@InterMiamiCF

Lionel Messi, the esteemed Argentine forward, has officially inked a deal with Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team based in the United States. This groundbreaking agreement will see Messi don the Inter Miami jersey until 2025, marking the next chapter in his illustrious career following his departure from Paris St-Germain (PSG) at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

The announcement has sparked an eruption of excitement and anticipation among fans, players, and pundits worldwide. Inter Miami's co-owner, David Beckham, expressed his sheer delight at Messi's signing, describing it as the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream. Beckham, who has been actively involved in shaping the Inter Miami franchise, has consistently articulated his desire to attract world-class talent to the vibrant city.

In his statement, he reflected on his initial vision of bringing the world's greatest players to Miami, drawing parallels to his experience with the LA Galaxy. Beckham emphasised his unwavering ambition to nurture the growth of football in the United States and establish a lasting legacy for future generations.

Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has catapulted the team's prospects to unprecedented heights while simultaneously bolstering the credibility of the MLS on the global stage. Widely regarded as one of the sport's all-time greats, Messi's exceptional skills, unparalleled vision, and remarkable goal-scoring prowess are expected to ignite matches and serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring young players across the nation. The addition of such a marquee player signifies the league's increasing allure for internationally renowned stars seeking new challenges.

This signing heralds the dawn of a new era for Inter Miami, as Messi prepares to make an immediate impact on the field. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the mesmerising performances that have become synonymous with the Argentine maestro. As Messi integrates into the team and adapts to his new surroundings, the anticipation surrounding his highly-anticipated debut continues to reach a fever pitch.

Inter Miami's acquisition of Lionel Messi signals a seismic shift in the landscape of American soccer. With his unparalleled talent and global appeal, Messi's presence is set to elevate the standard of play in the MLS while igniting heightened interest and investment in the sport throughout the nation.