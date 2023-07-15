Demi Lovato lost vision and hearing due to near-fatal overdosing

Demi Lovato has recently revealed they lost vision and hearing due to drug overdose in 2018.
Speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the singer, who use they/them and she/her pronouns, said, “Well, I wouldn't change my path because I don't have any regrets.”
They shared, “The closest thing that I get to a regret is when I overdosed and I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful, because I didn't believe it.”
“And two, I wish that someone would've told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes,” stated the 30-year-old.
Lovato told the host, “I have vision impairment and hearing impairment to this day.”
“It’s a daily constant reminder,” they continued.
Lovato explained, “Anytime I look at something — like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face.”
“And so, it's a constant reminder to stay on the right path, because I never want that to happen again,” they added.
Earlier, Lovato told PEOPLE about drug overdose while promoting for their docuseries, her Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.
“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” remarked the musician.
Lovato mentioned, “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything.”
The Princess of Wales has been praised for consoling the player afte her defeat
The petition seeks referendum on monarchy
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in a market
The actor used his social media accounts to raise his voice
Simu Liu speaks up about diversity in Barbieland in Barbie movie
Lagertha was played by Canadian actor Katheryn Winnick