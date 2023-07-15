Demi Lovato lost vision and hearing due to near-fatal overdosing

Demi Lovato has recently revealed they lost vision and hearing due to drug overdose in 2018.



Speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the singer, who use they/them and she/her pronouns, said, “Well, I wouldn't change my path because I don't have any regrets.”

They shared, “The closest thing that I get to a regret is when I overdosed and I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful, because I didn't believe it.”

“And two, I wish that someone would've told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes,” stated the 30-year-old.

Lovato told the host, “I have vision impairment and hearing impairment to this day.”

“It’s a daily constant reminder,” they continued.

Lovato explained, “Anytime I look at something — like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face.”

“And so, it's a constant reminder to stay on the right path, because I never want that to happen again,” they added.

Earlier, Lovato told PEOPLE about drug overdose while promoting for their docuseries, her Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” remarked the musician.

Lovato mentioned, “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything.”