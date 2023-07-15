Janet Jackson wishes Madonna speedy recovery following her medical scare

Janet Jackson has recently expressed her concern for Madonna and wished her speedy recovery after she suffered from major medical scare.



Last month, Madonna’s family and friends were in shock when she contracted a bacterial infection, leading her to hospitalisation.

It is reported that Janet “reached out” to Madonna after she fell ill and urged her to get well soon.

A source revealed to The Sun, “Janet heard Madonna was unwell so reached out.”

“They haven’t always seen eye to eye but they respect each other as they are two of the last megastars from their generation of music,” stated the insider.

The source added, “Janet can relate to the pressures of touring.”

The outlet mentioned the rivalry between Madonna and Janet have persisted for decades and the former even had a fling with late singer Michael Jackson per Jermaine Jackson memoir.

Jermaine claimed in the memoir that Madonna criticised Janet’s music at a dinner with his late brother.

It is reported that Jermaine’s memoir sparked the feud between Madonna and Janet.

Although Madonna is on mend from the serious medical scare, her illness affected her upcoming Celebration World Tour which has now been rescheduled to October.