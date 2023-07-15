Blackpink’s Jennie claims she felt 'restricted' in Korea

Dua Lipa then brought up Blackpink's song 'Tally' which was considered controversial for its explicit lyrics

Jennie from the K-pop group Blackpink came on Dua Lipa’s podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service where she discussed how she had felt she couldn't show certain sides of herself in the Korean music industry.

Jennie explained that she often felt lost and frustrated due to being assigned a rapper position in her trainee days.

“There was a moment where I was denying myself because of the idea that I didn’t pick this path, that somebody else has picked for me. After taking some time off of work and listening to music in general, and then I actually looked back to the videos that I performed and when I was doing lives, to like actually see myself like enjoying rapping on stage and that’s the moment where I accepted the fact that, that is a part of me.“

Dua then brought up Blackpink's song Tally which was considered controversial for its explicit lyrics and seems to be one of Jennie's favourites.





“Starting my career in Korea as a K-pop artist has restricted so many sides of me where it wasn’t just allowed to be shown because I’m a K-pop idol, and I think I was scared also to express myself. And as things grew over time, I was able to express myself, and people would see it as breaking the boundaries rather than she’s doing something that she’s not allowed to do and being able to open a new chapter for people that are starting the business.”

Referring to the song Tally, she admitted: “The song Tally was one of the first songs that we actually say the F word, at first when I started performing the song I couldn’t even say it out loud.”