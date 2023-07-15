Gigi Hadid reveals HUGE dragon tattoo in new pictures

Zayn Malik didn't contest the charges against him after he reportedly shoved Yolanda Hadid into a dresser

Gigi Hadid showed off her toned figure in a string bikini while also debuting her huge dragon tattoo. She pulled off a variety of poses while enjoying her time off, lounging on a yellow deck chair.

Her two-piece included several patterns as she added some glitter to her getup with multiple necklaces and her hair was free and falling over her shoulders in beach waves.

She revealed her new ink which was featured on her backside and appears to be a temporary piece that she happily showed off to her followers.

Her vacation photos were revealed soon after her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik finally discussed his confrontation with Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. After the altercation took place, Zayn was charged with four counts of harassment.

The singer did not contest any of the charges against him after he reportedly shoved Yolanda into a dresser and called her a “f*****g Dutch sl*t” in 2021.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Zayn said he believes he dealt with the situation “in the best way.” He explained: “I don't get involved when people talk online. My most valuable thing for me is time and I don't want to be justifying myself. “

He continued, adding: “I knew what the situation was and I knew what happened and the people involved know what happened and that's all that matters. I didn't want to bring attention and I didn't want to get a negative back and forth with her [or] any sort of narrative for my daughter to eventually read. I believe I dealt with it in the best way and that's all that needs to be said. It was a lot of negativity."