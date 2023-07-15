James Cameron to cast Matt Damon in series on Titan submersible implosion: Report

James Cameron has reportedly shortlisted Matt Damon to play lead role in a series based on the heartbreaking Titan submersible implosion.

The Titanic director and the Oppenheimer actor may team up to make a series on the tragedy that claimed lives of five enthusiastic explorers.

Last month, five men with a wish of exploring the wreckage of the Titanic were reported dead after their submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

Cameron is said to be “ready” to direct the project, which will reportedly be released on a major streaming platform.

According to The Sun, "The Titan disaster is already being looked at as a major series for one of the world’s biggest streamers — and James is first choice for director. It is a subject close to his heart.”

"He told the story of the Titanic so compassionately it feels like a natural step for him to take this on,” the insider spoke of Cameron’s obsession with the doomed ship.

“Retracing the steps of those on board the Titan is a massive undertaking but there would be a lot of time, money and resources dedicated to it,” the source added.

Moreover, apart from Damon, Kumail Nanjiani may also be seen in the series along with more well known stars.