Tom Cruise's sprints judged by running coaches

Tom Cruise sprinted his way through 44 of his 52 movies

As a speedster, Tom Cruise's running skills are exceptional, as ruled by the experts who assessed the his running form.

However, they highlighted some issues which are preventing the 61-year-old from breaking his own speed.

"He tends to really tense up when he's running," Ned Trim, the head coach of New York's Mile High Run Club, told The Wall Street Journal.

"You look at top-level sprinters, and it's all about staying relaxed. The more relaxed your body is, the more you're not getting in the way of the function of your muscles."

Ben Rosario, the executive director of the Hoka Northern Arizona Elite team, believes that the Top Gun star's hands became too tight when he started to run.

"One of the things we teach young runners is to act like they're carrying a potato chip between their thumb and their forefinger and they can't let it break. You're just barely touching your thumb to your forefinger," he added.

Meanwhile, Cruise also has a supposed rule that no actor would run alongside him on-screen.

This was somewhat confirmed by her co-star Annabelle Wallis in The Mummy, where the Golden Globe winner denied permission to her to sprint alongside him in the film.

"I got to run on screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, 'Nobody runs on-screen [with me],' and I said, 'But I'm a really good runner.' So, I would time my treadmill so that he'd walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020.