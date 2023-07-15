Tom Holland gets viral on Twitter for 'The Crowded Room' shocker

Tom Holland decided to take a sabbatical after 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland is pushing the limits of his acting chops in The Crowded Room as the latest episode of the series was evidence of it.

On Twitter, the British actor was trending after the clip from the eighth episode, Reunion, which saw the actor having a bold scene with a fellow male star named Elijah Jones.

The viral scene showed the 27-year-old was pinned down to the wall rather intimately by a Black male Jerome after the former turned into his female alter-ego.

To put the salt on the trend, Jones tweeted his excitement about the scene: "Had a lot of fun filming this one."

Meanwhile, the Twitterati were reeling from the shock to see Holland pulling out such a bold move.



The others, however, shared their creativity through memes to gauge the reaction of the actor's girlfriend, Zendaya.



