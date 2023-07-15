 
Saturday July 15, 2023
Katie Price refuels feud with Emily Atack as she makes BRUTAL remark

Katie Price is not over the insulting remarks made by Emily Atack on 'Extra Camp'

By Web Desk
July 15, 2023
Katie Price is not over the insulting remarks made by Emily Atack on 'Extra Camp'

Katie Price reignited her long-standing feud with Emily Atack by making a disparaging remark about her in a TikTok video. 

The 45-year-old ex-glamour model appeared on a podcast alongside popular TikTok personality GK Barry, also known as Grace Keeling, where she took a swipe at the 33-year-old actress from The Inbetweeners.

Grace said in the video: “Guys I am with someone proper fishy.”

Katie then said: “Pwhoar Emily Atack, proper fishy mate,” while waving her hand under her nose.

Grace captioned the clip with: “Next week's podcast episode is one of the most iconic things ever.”

The "fishy" remark refers to a comment made by Katie Price in relation to a video she posted in 2019, in which she criticized Emily for making fun of her.

The feud began when Emily appeared on the I'm A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp and joked that she would need to "get tested in a clinic" after learning that the rock pool she had bathed in was previously used by Katie and Peter Andre.

Katie was offended by the joke and released a video in which she made several derogatory remarks about Emily and even threatened to fly to Australia to confront her.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, Katie was extremely angry when she heard what Emily had said about her.

They revealed: “She was telling people that she can't believe Emily would say something so snide and if she ‘wants a problem, I'll give her a problem’”.