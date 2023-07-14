Taylor Swift doppelganger says Swift ‘stalked her online’ and met her

Taylor Swift's lookalike Rebecca Smile says she's met the 'nice' artist

A Scottish TikToker named Rebecca Smile, who has a remarkable resemblance to Taylor Swift, recently shared a tale on the video-sharing app about how the pop star "tracked her down" online to arrange a meeting. Smile recounted the incident after a fan inquired if she had ever come face-to-face with Swift.

Smile revealed that Taylor's team got in touch with her after stumbling upon her social media post, where she paid tribute to Swift's attire in the 2014 music video for Bad Blood.



Swift, who is known for her interactions with fans, arranged the meeting with Smile, making for an incredible story.

She revealed, “'Yes Taylor has met me and to cut a long story short she stalked me online and got her people to contact me…”

“[They said]: "Taylor really wants to meet you would you like to meet her?" And obviously I'm like "Duh yeah" And here's the picture and she saw my Bad Blood costume that I'm wearing online and she absolutely loved it…”

“She asked to meet me. Yeah she's just the nicest person in the whole world and I'm still in awe that this even happened. Like every time I mention it I'm still shocked by it because it was just the nicest thing…”

“It's just the craziest thing that's ever happened to me to be honest. It's funny because last night I found my old folder of Tumblr screenshots for Taylor's likes from my account but yeah there's a lot of them…”

“It just shows that after we met she's still keeping up with me and like it's just the nicest thing, it's so nice…”

“I have so much respect for Taylor I've been a fan for 15 years. I will always love and respect her and I will always vouch for her because that's just what I do.”