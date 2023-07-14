Billie Eilish on how Barbie and Greta Gerwig ‘pulls’ her out from ‘self-doubt’

Billie Eilish has recently opened up about her inspiration behind writing What I was Made for? song.



In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Eilish said, “We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, ‘Man, I don't know if we can do this anymore’. And we were like, I was 15 years old, 16, 17, and he's a teenager, you can imagine my thoughts of doubt. Like, 'Oh, I can't do this anymore,’”

The songstress told the host she and Finneas saw an early cut of Barbie and at the end of the screening, director Greta Gerwig asked them to “make something if they were inspired”.

Elaborating on the process of writing song for Barbie, Eilish disclosed, “The start of writing this song, the first day of writing, Finneas and I, especially me because it's from my perspective, we were purely only thinking about Barbie.”

Eilish however mentioned Gerwig “just pulled it out of me, I don't know”.

“I did not think about myself once in the writing process. So that's the full first verse, pre-chorus, chorus, maybe second verse, all in one night,” stated the 21-year-old.

Eilish pointed out that she didn’t want to “come off conceited”, but she believed this thing where she was making this song was like “I'm writing for myself and I don't even know it”.

“It is one of the most incredible things I get to experience in my life,” remarked the Grammy winner.

Eilish mentioned, “I was like, 'Oh, I absolutely was writing about myself,' but I was thinking about myself from a third person.”

“And I was thinking about myself objectively, which also made me feel really connected to her, me,” added the singer.

Meanwhile, Eilish song is released now.