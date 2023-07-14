Disney Bob Iger spills what made audience’s focus and attention ‘diluted’

Disney CEO Bob Iger has recently spilled Marvel “diluted” audience’s attention because of their multiple movies and series.



In a new interview with CNBC at the annual Sun Valley Conference on July 13, Iger said, “There have been some disappointments. We would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better.”

“It’s reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond,” stated the 72-year-old.

Disney exec continued, “Marvel’s a great example of that.”

Iger noted that Marvel were not in the “TV business at any significant level”.

He pointed out that they not only increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, noting, “it diluted focus and attention”.

“That is, I think, more of the cause than anything,” added Iger.

Elsewhere in the interview, Iger lashed out at actors’ union strike in support of ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

“This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” he added.