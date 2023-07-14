Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘irony incarnate’ for their life choices

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life in the US is looking increasingly like ‘irony incarnate’.

PR expert Kieran Elsby pointed out the ironic nature of the Sussexes’ nomination.

He broke it all down during an interview with The Mirror.



There, he pointed out, “It is ironic that Harry and Meghan seem to be trying to move away from their self-inflicted Royal Family drama, yet the thing they've been nominated for is linked to the royals.”

For those unversed, the couple’s Netflix docuseries deals with the happenings that lead to their move away from the UK.

It has also been nominated for its ‘shocking honesty’ and attempt at providing a ‘rare glimpse’ into the couple’s personal life.

“After all, they are still using their royal titles and their association with the royal family to promote their projects,” the expert noted in the middle of his chat with the outlet.

All these admissions have come in response to the duo’s need to remain relevant and retain brand deals.

So Elsby believes, “The nomination is a way for Harry and Meghan to keep their names in the headlines and maintain their relevance whilst the try to find their next cheque.”

“It is also a way for them to continue to profit from their royal connections,” he even added before singing off.