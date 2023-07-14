'Oppenheimer' star cast walks out of premiere in 'solidarity' with SAG-AFTRA strike

'Oppenheimer' releases in theatres on July 21

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer star cast is standing in solidarity with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) artists amid their strike call.

The Oppenheimer cast was due to appear on stage for the London premiere of their movie on Thursday when the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike was called out, leading them to ditch the plan.

However, it must be mentioned that the team was available for the photoshoot at the premiere.

Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett and Rami Malek preferred not to attend the premiere with director Nolan at the Leicester Square’s Odeon Luxe cinema.



Deadline shared a video on their Twitter handle where Nolan admired the cast of his film for showing solidarity with SAG-AFTRA's strike in support of the Writers Guild America (WGA) strike.

"I have to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy. The list is enormous. Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and so many more.”

Meanwhile, he also explained the reason of their absence at the London premiere, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“And we have to acknowledge, you've seen them here earlier on the red carpet, unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining my guild, one of my guilds, the writers' guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union, and we support them."

On Thursday, SAG artists called out a strike against the federation for not reaching to an agreement of signing major contract with big production companies, streamers and studios.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is set to release on July 21.