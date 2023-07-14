Alia Bhatt becomes first female lead star in YRF's Spy Franchise

Alia Bhatt to make history as the first female lead in Yash Raj Films' spy universe, playing a "super agent"

Alia Bhatt is set to make history as the first female lead in a film from Yash Raj Films' spy universe, as per Variety.

The production for the film, in which Bhatt will portray a "super agent," is expected to begin in 2024.

A trade source told Variety: “Alia is one of the biggest superstars of our country today and she will play a super agent in the YRF spy universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan."

"This will be another epic action spectacle that will leave people at the edge of their seats. Alia will take on a mission that will push her to the edge and this gritty action film will expand the YRF spy universe further.”



The spy universe, created by producer Aditya Chopra, began with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017.

The universe expanded with War in 2019, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The most recent addition to the franchise, Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has been the biggest Indian hit of the year, grossing $130 million.

The next installment in the spy universe, Tiger 3, is scheduled for release in November during the Diwali festival holiday season. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will lead the film Tiger vs Pathaan, set to start production in January 2024. Ayan Mukerji, the filmmaker behind Brahmastra will direct War 2.