WhatsApp to allow creating broadcast channels

A person uses their smartphone with the WhatsApp logo on the screen. — AFP/File

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, will introduce yet another update offering millions of its users to disseminate their messages to a larger but specific audience.

Its latest feature will allow users in Singapore and Colombia to create broadcast channels to "share updates with their followers", WABetaInfo reported.

"Yesterday, the WhatsApp for iOS 23.14.74 update was released on the App Store," the website mentioned, as the feature is currently being rolled out to iOS users in the two aforementioned countries.

"While the official changelog doesn’t provide detailed information about the new features in this update, we discovered that WhatsApp is now introducing the ability to create channels in Singapore and Colombia," it added.



According to WABetaInfo, the update includes an improved sticker navigation feature and a vast collection of avatars, as indicated in the existing official changelog.

— WABetaInfo

Additionally, WhatsApp users in Singapore and Colombia can access the feature by going to the "Updates" tab and selecting "Create channel." Once a channel is created, a channel invite link can be shared with others.

It's pertinent to note that creating a channel is currently limited to these two countries, and there is no information available regarding its release elsewhere at the moment.

As mentioned in the official changelog, if users don't see this feature yet, it may become available in the following weeks.

To ensure receiving the feature in the future, users must keep their application updated and regularly download updates from the App Store or TestFlight app.

Installation of this update will offer a better user experience and access to the channel creation feature.

