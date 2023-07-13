WhatsApp's delightful surprise for users

The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. — Reuters

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has launched yet another delightful update that will undoubtedly make the users' experience of the application more fun.

Merely two days after WhatsApp announced the release of two new enhancements regarding avatars on both iOS and Android versions, it has been discovered that the platform will also be introducing an animated version of the avatar pack in a future update of the application, according to WABetaInfo.

"Two days ago, WhatsApp announced the release of two new enhancements regarding avatars on both iOS and Android versions... But that's not all: thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.6 update... we discovered that WhatsApp will be introducing an animated version of the avatar pack in a future update of the app!" the WhatsApp update website shared.

Moreover, regarding the two improvements announced earlier, WABetaInfo stated: "The first improvement involves the ability to configure your avatar by taking a photo, making the avatar creation process automatic.

"The second improvement is a newly expanded collection of avatars that is automatically rolled out to all users who set up their avatar configuration directly from the app settings."

Terming the update a "significant improvement", the website claimed it would "enhance user interactions as it will bring a dynamic element to avatars."

"The animated avatars will bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience," it further stated, adding that while there was no specific information regarding the expected date for the rollout of the feature, the avatars are already ready for use and "the user experience seems very stable", WABetaInfo concluded.