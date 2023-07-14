Kate Middleton 'won't hesitate' to fight Meghan Markle if she means harm

Kate Middleton is keen on standing up for herself against Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales wants to protect her family against any of Meghan's future allegations, especially with more of her projects with Netflix in the pipeline.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, a source close to the Princess of Wales reveals that she is "fiercely protective" and is "not afraid to fight fire with fire, having already broken the golden royal rule of 'Never complain, never explain.'"

The insider told added: "Kate won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself.

"She's shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far and this latest revelation is seen as a clear message for Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.

The insider continued: "The bottom line here is Kate isn't afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to.

"It's about self-preservation and not being walked all over," they concluded.