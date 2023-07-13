Billie Eilish releases Barbie song

The wait is over for Billie Eilish fans as the singer has finally shared her contribution to the "Barbie" soundtrack.



Recorded with her brother and regular collaborator Finneas, the track was released with a self-directed video

"Barbie", the film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is due to release on July 21.

"Barbie the Album" would also arrive the same day the Greta Gerwig-directed film hits theaters.

The album features songs by Dua Lipa (‘Dance the Night’), Charli XCX (‘Speed Drive’), Karol G (‘Watati’), PinkPantheress (‘Angel’), and the Nicki Minaj/Ice Spice collab ‘Barbie World’.



The hotly-anticipated film is about the Mattel doll which shows Barbie living her idyllic life in Barbie World alongside her beau Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, until one day, she starts having dark thoughts and flat feet.



She discovers that whoever was playing with the doll in the real world was causing the changes, so Barbie and Ken decide to enter reality to fix the situation - only to learn more about themselves.

