Disney’s Bob Iger finds Hollywood actors’ strike ‘disturbing’ and ‘disruptive’

Disney boss Bob Iger lashes out at actors who are threatening to go on strike with writers, describing it “disruptive”.



While appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box on July 13, Bob said, “It’s very disturbing to me.”

“We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” stated the 72-year-old.

He continued, “I understand any labour organisation’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver,” commented Bob.

The Disney CEO remarked, “We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors’ guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business.”

“We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors,” he asserted.

Bob added, “There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic.”

“And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Disney CEO remarks comments came hours after the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) announced strike action following a midnight deadline for negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).