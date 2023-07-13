Robert Downey Jr shares ‘modelling’ moment with Oppenheimer co-stars Matt and Emily: Watch

Robert Downey Jr has recently given a peek into his fun fashionista moment with Oppenheimer co-stars Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.



Taking to Instagram on July 12, the Iron Man star shared a brief video of his castmates including Matt and Emily doing a runway walk in the City of Love, Paris.

Captioning the clip, Robert said, “Late night runway with Matt and Em.”

The fans and followers in the comments section showered their love as one commented, “Iron man with Barbie suite presented in Oppenheimer.”



“Carrying this movie’s marketing,” another mentioned.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy fans appeared sad not seeing their favourite star “in action”.

One user said, “I was so waiting for Cillian.”

Other remarked, “I really thought for a second Cillian's gonna show up, awh okay He's well, He's okay.”

“I imagine Cillian Murphy behind the camera saying ‘no it’s cool, you guys have fun’,” added a third user.

Another fan quipped, “For a moment I thought Cillian will be there and the declaration of third world war will be signed.”

Some John Krasinski fans also spotted the actor in the background who was not included in the video.

“Seems like John Krasinski didn’t to a good job catwalking,” commented one fan while other pointed out, “Anybody notice John Krasinski behind Robert Downey Jr?”

So far, the video garnered around 1 million likes.