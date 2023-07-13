Oppenheimer star Matt Damon shares interesting anecdote from Saving Private Ryan filming days

Matt Damon has recently shared interesting anecdote when he was filming for Saving Private Ryan movie.



Speaking to GQ magazine, Damon revealed he got the role because of “Robin Williams”.

Damon stated, “Robin knew it was never bad to meet the greatest filmmaker of all time. When we were in Boston, we were rehearsing, and Steven Spielberg came in because he was shooting Amistad.”

“Spielberg met me in person and told him I did the movie, Courage under fire, and the movie-maker replied, ‘I want the exact type of person to play Private Ryan’,” remarked the Bourne Identity star.

It is pertinent to mention that after the cast was finalised for Saving Ryan, Spielberg made some of his cast go through intense training prior to filming.

Damon pointed out, “Spielberg made me not go to boot camp so that the other guys would resent me.”

Elaborating on more, the actor noted, “They all went through this experience, and they all bonded, but because I was the character they were looking for, and they resented this guy that they were risking their lives to go find, Steven purposefully kept me away from them.”

Damon added that the resentment led to produce some of the “amazing” scenes in the movie.

Lately, Damon also opened up about his battle with depression and how his wife helped him come out of this phase.

Damon will next be seen in Oppenheimer alongside Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy.