K-pop solo artist Jessi discusses her feelings about ex-boss PSY

When performing in October, Jessi confirmed that she had not parted with P Nation on bad terms

K-pop solo artist Jessi sat down to film for the podcast Fun With Dumb, with actor and rapper Dumbfounded discussing her feelings about her former boss and Ganganm Style singer PSY.

Sticking to her brand, she decided to be honest about her feelings and share the truth with her fans. She left PSY's agency P Nation last year, leaving her fans in shock. When asked for an explanation, her only answer was that “the truth shall reveal itself in a matter of time.”

Then a few months earlier in April, it was revealed that she had chosen to sign on with MORE VISION, the agency founded by fellow idol Jay Park. When performing for a solo concert in October, the rapper confirmed that she had not parted with P Nation on bad terms.

She added that she had left the agency because she had the hopes of creating a company of her own, putting her decades of experience to good use. “No matter what, even though I left P NATION, whether it was for good or bad, I still have my loyalty with PSY oppa. He’s held me down, even though, you know, we’ve had our whatever, I’m still loyal to him. He’s still the same with me.”

She went on to praise the singer, adding: “Even ’til this day, even though I did leave P NATION, I can still stand here very confidently saying that PSY is one of the best, production-wise. He’s so good at creativity. Just, everything… he’s a perfectionist.”