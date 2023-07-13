Suki Waterhouse is sight to behold in black suit while out with sister

Suki Waterhouse's suit did the majority of the work as she paired it with black shoes and a silver chain

Suki Waterhouse was a sight to behold in a black suit as she attended the Longchamp x Toiletpaper: Pop Revolution launch party along with her sister Immy. The model opted out of wearing undergarments as the black co-ord featured a plunging neckline.

Her suit did the majority of the work as she simply paired it with black shoes as well as a silver chain. She added a pop of edge to the look as she held onto a bag from the brand which showed off the unique design of a skull and baguettes.

Suki, who is in a relationship with Batman actor Robert Pattinson, did not opt for any updos as her hair was left loose over her shoulders. She also decided to go for a more muted makeup look to go with her outfit.

Her younger sister Immy, who is a model and actress, posed alongside her while donning an over-sized tartan print shirt along with a pair of burgundy shorts. She paired the look with brown thigh-high boots along with a grey bag.

Also attending the event was actress Elle Fanning who was in a simple black dress that featured a sheer panel at the top. She brought the look together with a pop of colour in the form of a green bag and simple heels.