 
close
Friday July 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Suki Waterhouse is sight to behold in black suit while out with sister

Suki Waterhouse's suit did the majority of the work as she paired it with black shoes and a silver chain

By Web Desk
July 13, 2023
Suki Waterhouses suit did the majority of the work as she paired it with black shoes and a silver chain
Suki Waterhouse's suit did the majority of the work as she paired it with black shoes and a silver chain

Suki Waterhouse was a sight to behold in a black suit as she attended the Longchamp x Toiletpaper: Pop Revolution launch party along with her sister Immy. The model opted out of wearing undergarments as the black co-ord featured a plunging neckline.

Her suit did the majority of the work as she simply paired it with black shoes as well as a silver chain. She added a pop of edge to the look as she held onto a bag from the brand which showed off the unique design of a skull and baguettes.

Suki, who is in a relationship with Batman actor Robert Pattinson, did not opt for any updos as her hair was left loose over her shoulders. She also decided to go for a more muted makeup look to go with her outfit.

Suki Waterhouse is sight to behold in black suit while out with sister

Her younger sister Immy, who is a model and actress, posed alongside her while donning an over-sized tartan print shirt along with a pair of burgundy shorts. She paired the look with brown thigh-high boots along with a grey bag.

Also attending the event was actress Elle Fanning who was in a simple black dress that featured a sheer panel at the top. She brought the look together with a pop of colour in the form of a green bag and simple heels.