Louise Redknapp turns heads in Prada at ‘Barbie’ afterparty

Louise Redknapp completed the look with a pair of lace-up heels as she walked along the cobblestones

Louise Redknapp was one of the many celebrities in attendance at the afterparty for Barbie at London’s Chiltern Firehouse. The 48-year-old looked stunning in a black blazer with a matching skirt along with a Prada camisole.

She left her chic getup to do most of the work as she left her hair flowing down her shoulders and her accessories mostly consisted of chunky gold earrings. She completed the look with a pair of lace-up heels as she walked along the cobblestones.

She evidently did not want to be included in the lineup of stars who contributed to the pink theme of the movie, leaving the job up to the stunning Margot Robbie who embodied her character in a pink satin gown at Cineworld Leicester Square for the London Premiere.

She didn't disappoint with her second look of the day either as she donned a short red mini-dress with matching heels for the after-party. Her hair was put up in a messy updo and she opted for a glamorous makeup look.

Joining the party was her co-star and the face of Ken, Ryan Gosling who attracted attention in a turquoise suit. Dua Lipa, who plays the role of Mermaid Barbie in the movie, was as chic as ever in a multi-coloured dress.