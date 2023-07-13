Jonah Hill’s bizarre interview with Fifi Box resurfaces

Fifi Box said their conversation had turned sour after Jonah Hill was asked an uncomfortable question

Fifi Box has spoken up about the awkward interview moment she had with Jonah Hill back in 2012 in Australia amid his texting scandal. He had appeared on the Fifi, Fev & Nick Show where Fifi and her co-host Jules Lund interviewed him.

Fifi claimed that their conversation had turned sour after Lund had asked him a question that he was uncomfortable with. “It was a very uncomfortable, scary, moment because he fired up. It provoked him. Jules said, ‘Last time you were out here, Jonah, you hooked up with a friend of mine and you didn't call her. A girl in every port? Natalie…’”

Fifi claimed that the actor became angry almost immediately, and began to lash out at the interviewers. “Bulls**t. I don't know enough about you to dig up all the s**t from your past, to make fun of you on live radio. If I knew anything about you and I cared enough, I'd dig up embarrassing s**t from your past to rip on you about it – but I don't care.”

Previously, the co-hosts of the most popular Australian podcast, Life Uncut also gave their thoughts on the texts revealed by Hill’s former girlfriend who claimed he had been emotionally abusive.

The hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne sided with his girlfriend, claiming he had been masking relationship rules as boundaries. “It's not boundaries, it's a rule book he's given her. If those texts are real then it's hugely problematic.”