Keivonn Montreal Woodard over the moon after record-breaking first Emmy nomination

The Last of Us star Keivonn Montreal Woodard is over the moon after being nominated as the first Black Deaf actor for the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category.



Speaking to Deadline after his nomination, Keivonn, who played the role of Sam Burrell on The Last of Us revealed he was “stunned” when he first found out the news.

“I was mindful about the importance and huge impact as a young Deaf Black boy to be honoured by the nomination,” stated the 10-year-old.

Sharing about his acting experience in the hit series, Keivonn disclosed, “It was hard with the facial expressions and learning how to interpret the script for American Sign Language.”

“But I think it’s really important to also learn to listen to your production team and to collaborate with them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Keivonn also reflected on working with The Last of Us costar and fellow Emmy nominee, Bella Ramsay.

“Bella really became like a big sister, she knew a bit of British Sign Language, so she also picked up some American Sign Language as well, without the interpreter,” explained the child star.

It is pertinent to mention that Keivonn is not only passionate about acting, he is also an enthusiastic hockey player.

Keivonn, who’s a deaf player on the Bowie Hockey Club under-10 team in Maryland, pointed out that his goal is to be the first “deaf Black National Hockey League player” in the future.

Meanwhile, on the acting project, Keivonn will be seen in Anslem Richardson’s short film Fractal.