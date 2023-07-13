Emily Blunt’s wardrobe fail stirs Florence Pugh in action at ‘Oppenheimer’ photocall

Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh shared a sweet moment of bonding as they appeared for the photocall event in London for the movie Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

While stepping on the red carpet, the two co-stars greeted each other with enthusiasm and posed together at the event.

Blunt was dressed in a shimmery rose gold jacket along with matching pants, adding a pair of strappy nude heels and dazzling drop earrings.

Pugh, for her part, wore a plunging ensemble, a bold blue Moschino Jeans blazer dress with nothing underneath.

However, soon the Mary Poppins Returns star, 40, was seen gasping in horror as she almost flashed the crowd, when the button of her blazer apparently popped open in the middle of the event.



As Pugh looked down, the Don’t Worry Darling actress, 27, quickly realised what was happening. She immediately clutched the front of her metallic blazer and jumping int to shield her from the crowd, via Page Six.

Pugh and Blunt then laughed hysterically over the wardrobe fail, continuing to pose for the photographers at the promo event.



The Little Women actress, who is known to pull off plenty of bold styles, was more than happy to assist her friend continuing to hold her blazer together.

Blunt and Pugh, along with their costars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon have been on a promotional tour for the upcoming Christopher Nolan-directed movie, Oppenheimer.

The movie is based on a true story of a brilliant physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who designed the first atomic bomb that forever changed the nature of war forever, leading to the deaths of hundreds and causing mass hysteria.