PICTURE: Kim Kardashian enjoys chat with Tom Brady at Michael Rubin’s party

Kim Kardashian was spotted having a chat with Tom Brady amid romance rumours at billionaire Michael Rubin's Fourth Of July party in the Hamptons.

DeuxMoi has obtained a photo of Tom and Kim enjoying a chat with each other.

Tom, 45, has his back to the camera, and Kim, 42, is largely obscured by him, but the outfits in the snap match the clothes they both wore to the white party.

The images serve as confirmation that the two did mingle at the bash even though People claimed they did not really connect.

It has been rumoured for months that Kim and Tom have been interested in each other.

Kim, who has three divorces under her belt, and Tom, whose own marriage to Gisele Bündchen recently fall apart, were also on the guest list.



