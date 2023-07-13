Khloé Kardashian drops hints on Rob Kardashian's return to the spotlight

Khloé Kardashian shared an update on Rob Kardashian's return to the family show in the latest episode of The Kardashians. The reality star revealed that her brother, Rob Kardashian, might be making a comeback to the family's reality series after years of staying out of the spotlight.
In response to a producer's question about whether Rob, 36, would ever appear on the Hulu series, Khloé expressed, "I do think Rob would come back to the show. He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally."
"He's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that," she added. "And I know that he is feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him so I have faith that, soon, he’ll be back on the show."
Previously, Rob appeared on E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as Rob & Chyna. However, he chose to step away from the public eye and live a more private life away from the cameras.
This decision was particularly influenced by the difficulties he faced during his tumultuous relationship with Chyna. The issues included incidents of revenge porn, drug abuse, alcohol abuse, infidelity claims, and a defamation lawsuit filed by Chyna against Rob's family.
Despite his desire for privacy, Rob has made occasional appearances at family gatherings. He made a brief cameo during a May 2022 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians when he attended his mother Kris Jenner's 66th birthday party. Additionally, he joined the family for Kris's fun-filled 67th birthday celebration in November 2022.
