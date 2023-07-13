Khloé Kardashian's reservations on repairing relationship with Blac Chyna amid legal battle

Khloé Kardashian made it clear that she has little hope for repairing her relationship with Blac Chyna in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

The 39-year-old reality star expressed her reservations about having any future connection with her brother Rob Kardashian's former fiancée, particularly due to the defamation lawsuit filed against the Kardashian-Jenner family by Chyna in 2017.

In a confessional interview, Khloé praised her brother's parenting skills with their 6-year-old niece, Dream, whom he shares with Chyna. However, she emphasized that she does not have a relationship with Dream's mother, stating, "It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

Rob, aged 36, and Chyna first became romantically linked in January 2016. After becoming engaged and welcoming their daughter Dream, the couple permanently separated in 2017.

In October of the same year, Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner and her daughters Khloé, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, alleging intentional interference with her contract at E! regarding the reality series Rob & Chyna.

The legal action followed Rob's public release of nude photos of Chyna on Instagram. During this social media incident, Rob also accused Chyna of substance abuse, including drugs and alcohol, as well as infidelity.