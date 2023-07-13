Victoria Beckham and David Beckham rack up 'hefty bill' as they dine out in Miami

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham reportedly went out on a dinner date in Miami recently, where they racked up an extremely hefty bill in the end.
On Tuesday, Victoria and David went out together for a dinner where they spent around $2,400, reports Page Six.
The fashion designer and the former soccer player had scrumptious meal in Miami’s luxe LPM Restaurant and Bar.
Page Six exclusively found out that the bill included $200 tax and nearly 20% bonus worth $373 which in collectively made a grand total of $2, 390.
The stunning couple, who were present at the restaurant with two other guests, ordered some corn and pomegranate salad, endive salad, Brazino and red snapper, Arrabiata rigatoni and many other items from the menu of the luxurious place.
The sources learnt that the couple was extremely gracious and warming towards the staff members of the fancy restaurant.
As per the reports, both Victoria and David Beckham were dressed in matching black outfits and were given VIP treatment as the staff members generously escorted the two in and out of the Miami’s restaurant.
