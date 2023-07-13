Dua Lipa oozes elegance, glamour at Barbie UK premiere

British pop sensation Dua Lipa dropped jaws as she graced the pink carpet at the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday.
Dua, 27, oozed elegance in a multi-coloured, sheer rhinestone gown, stealing the limelight at the event. The singer wore matching earrings to elevate her look.
The much-loved artist has lent her voice to the iconic Mermaid Barbie in this fantasy comedy, set to hit theatres on July 21.
The singer also brought her distinctive musical flair to the Barbie soundtrack, creating the infectious lead single Dance The Night, which was officially released on May 25.
Dua, despite all her success, remained grounded as she attributed her down-to-earth personality to her close-knit circle of friends and family.
Richards says, "I am happy, healthy, and living the life I have chosen to live"
Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to take things slow with Gigi Hadid to turn it into long-term
King Charles will not let Prince William sabotage his career
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are better suited for PDA than Kate and William
Lee Evans and his wife Heather Nudds enjoy a romantic dinner date in London
Prince Andrew is suffering from the pain of losing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II