Tiffany Chen opens up about postpartum complications after giving birth

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's partner, recently disclosed that she encountered complications following the birth of their baby girl, Gia, in April.

Remarkably, Gia arrived three months earlier this year (2023), bestowing upon the acclaimed film star the joy of fatherhood once more, even at the age of 79.

In her first interview after welcoming the child, Tiffany has now spoken up about suffering from complications after giving birth, reports Metro.

In an interview with CBS Mornings Gayle King, she revealed suffering from 'a postpartum complication' after giving birth.

In a tweet, CBS Mornings announced that a full interview with Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor, would be aired on Friday.

Robert introduced her daughter to the world via CBS Mornings. He said, Gia was planned and brought her by love.

The Taxi Driver star has six children from her previous relationship that includes, including Drena, 51, Raphael, 56, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen.

He revealed that Gia's elder siblings have not yet met her but they will soon.

Robert's family recently suffered the devastating grief of the death of his grandson, Leonardo De Niro Rodriguez at the age of 19.

Rodriguez was the son of his eldest daughter Drena.

Robert requested privacy amidst the grieving period while appreciating the condolences from everyone.