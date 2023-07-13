Kim Kardashian drops major hint about release of family's musical Christmas album

Reality star Kim Kardashian mesmerised fans as she teased her family will release their own musical Christmas album.



The 42-year-old American star and businesswoman, in the latest teaser for the next episode of The Kardashians, is seen wearing headphones and taking her place in front of a microphone in what looks like a recording studio.



The mother-of-four says in the voice over: "We've all been talking about doing a Christmas album."

Kourtney Kardashian, her husband Travis Barker, Khloe also appear in the video. Dressed in leopard print and black, the two sisters can be seen walking in together.

The teaser trailer for the eighth episode of season three of the hit Hulu show also sees Khloe addressing the camera saying: "I love mothering people. I don't know if they like that or not."



Kanye West's ex-wife also seems to have a secret, telling her mother, Kris: "I have some very important news" before the trailer ends.

But the focus of the teaser seems to be the possible holiday album, with The Kardashians Twitter posting: "Feeling Merry?" earlier today with the video.