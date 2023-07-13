 
close
Friday July 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

75th Emmy Awards: Top nominees and categories announced

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony is tentatively set to be held on September 18

By Web Desk
July 13, 2023
75th Emmy Awards: Top nominees and categories announced
75th Emmy Awards: Top nominees and categories announced

The 75th Emmy Awards nominations have been unveiled amid growing concerns surrounding the ongoing Hollywood strikes, raising doubts about whether this highly esteemed television event would be held this year. 

A live-streamed ceremony is scheduled for July 12, where the final nominations for television's equivalent of the Oscars will be announced.

The voting will begin after the announcement for the 75th Emmy Awards which are tentatively set for September 18.

Succession was topping the list with 27 nominations with The Last of Us closely following behind with 24 nominations.

According to Hindustan Times, the darker side of storytelling was acknowledged by Television Academy with nominations for shows like Yellow Jackets, Dahmer-Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer Story, The Last of Us, Succession, and Beef.

The much-anticipated award show is planned to take place on September 18 and here's a list of nominees of several top categories.

Here’s the complete list of nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House Of The Dragon
  • The Last Of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday
  • Beef
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fleishman Is In Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

  • Bad Sisters • Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey
  • Yellowjackets • Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki
  • The Handmaid’s Tale • Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne
  • The Last Of Us • Bella Ramsey as Ellie
  • The Diplomat • Keri Russell as Kate Wyler
  • Succession • Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

  • The Old Man • Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase
  • Succession • Brian Cox as Logan Roy
  • Succession • Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
  • Better Call Saul • Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, Gene Takovic
  • The Last Of Us • Pedro Pascal as Joel