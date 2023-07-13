75th Emmy Awards: Top nominees and categories announced

The 75th Emmy Awards nominations have been unveiled amid growing concerns surrounding the ongoing Hollywood strikes, raising doubts about whether this highly esteemed television event would be held this year.
A live-streamed ceremony is scheduled for July 12, where the final nominations for television's equivalent of the Oscars will be announced.
The voting will begin after the announcement for the 75th Emmy Awards which are tentatively set for September 18.
Succession was topping the list with 27 nominations with The Last of Us closely following behind with 24 nominations.
According to Hindustan Times, the darker side of storytelling was acknowledged by Television Academy with nominations for shows like Yellow Jackets, Dahmer-Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer Story, The Last of Us, Succession, and Beef.
The much-anticipated award show is planned to take place on September 18 and here's a list of nominees of several top categories.
Here’s the complete list of nominations:
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Richards says, "I am happy, healthy, and living the life I have chosen to live"
Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to take things slow with Gigi Hadid to turn it into long-term
King Charles will not let Prince William sabotage his career
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are better suited for PDA than Kate and William
Lee Evans and his wife Heather Nudds enjoy a romantic dinner date in London
Prince Andrew is suffering from the pain of losing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II