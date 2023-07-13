Kim Kardashian shocks family with new career path: Watch

The Kardashians were not expecting this

Kim Kardashian is letting her family in the loop about her decision to join The Bachelorette in Hulu's new The Kardashian preview.

"I'm going to do the show The Bachelorette," she said.



As the fashion mogul shed light on her decision, her family's jaws seemed to have dropped on the floors.

"So an executive from Disney called me, Rob Mills — you know these people, but they wanted to call me directly," adding, "And then I was going to connect them with you once I decided if I was going to do it or not."



Soon, the all-girls family reacted to the decision in different ways.

Baffled, Kylie questioned, "You're gonna do The Bachelorette?"

"Kim, 100 percent you're not doing that," Khloe stated.

Kourtney joked, "There's no way you're doing The Bachelorette!"

However, Kris's response was the strictest of them as she offered her blunt view on her daughter's expected entry in the ABC show.

"No, not happening. Nope!" she continued.

"I'm your momager, manager, mother — name a title. I'll put any hat on that you want, but you're not doing this."

Apart from the family drama, fans do not share any iota of disbelief that Kim is pranking with The Bachelorette offer.

One fan said, "I know her prank face when I see it, she is definitely pranking them."

"lol this is so obviously a publicity stunt," another added.

"She can’t lie, and it looks like she’s lying. But I’m here for it if so," a third commented.

A fourth said: "Their rating would be through the roof if she did it."

The Bachelorette is ABC's reality show where a single woman seeks out her potential future hubby in a pool of men.

Meanwhile, as far as her dating history is concerned, Kim had a public fallout with Kanye West over divorce after she struck up a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, but the pair called it quits due to reportedly scheduling clashes.