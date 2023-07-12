House fire kills 10 of a family in Lahore

A Rescue 1122 vehicle stands outside the affected building amid cooling process in this screengrab. — YouTube/Geo News

LAHORE: As many as 10 members of the same family, including six children and three women, were burned to death as their house caught fire in the Bhati Gate area of Lahore on Wednesday.



Only one member of the family managed to escape the deadly fire by jumping off the building.

Rescue officials said the fire broke out due to an explosion in the refrigerator's compressor. They said the house had no ventilation to let the smoke out.

Some of the deceased were identified as Adil Hussain, Saira Bano, Farzana, Amber, Ghazal, Fatima, and a seven-month old baby, while the identification of the remaining was underway.

Adil's father told Geo News that Adil called him around 2:45am asking for help.

“There was nothing left by the time we reached here,” he said.

Telling the details of the victims, Adil's father said that apart from his son, his wife, daughter-in-law, and her two children, his elder daughter and her four children had lost their lives.

Police said that the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the heirs after completion of identification and medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the rescue team said that the cooling process of the burnt building was underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab's interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the matter and sought a report from the Lahore commissioner on it.



He ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter and offered his condolences to the heirs of the deceased family.