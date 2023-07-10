Kenya Moore blasts Kim Zolciak as 'Truly Evil' and dishonest after appearance on 'RHOA'

Kenya Moore blasts Kim Zolciak as 'Truly Evil' and dishonest after an appearance on 'RHOA'

Kenya Moore blasted The Real Housewives of Atlanta star after later's cameo on the show aired in which she was seen gushing over her 'great' marriage.

Taking to Twitter, Moore said, "One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth."

Zolciak filed for and called off her divorce from her husband Kroy, just after shooting his cameo for the show.

The cameo saw Kim hailing her marriage along with thanking her costar Sheree Whitfield for introducing her to her husband, reports Pagesix.

She lashed out at Kim calling her comments "truly evil," she said, "I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA.”

The divorce drama of Kim and Kroy garnered a lot of attention that was filed just after her cameo was shot in which she painted a great picture of her marriage.

She then alleged her husband to drug abuse and called for him to get drug tested.

After two months of filing for divorce and publicly leveling accusations against each other, the couple decided to reconcile for the sake of their children.