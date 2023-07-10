Noel Gallagher's concert evacuated in New York amidst 'bomb threat'

Music icon Noel Gallaher was unable to perform at her High Flying Bird's tour concert at Saratoga Springs due to a sudden evacuation carried out by police due to a bomb threat.

After Metric and Garbage's opening performance, the police evacuated the venue forcing fans to leave without enjoying the performance of their favourite musician.

No explosives were found from the venue during the search as per police statement.

The New York State Park Police posted on their Facebook page, "Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 p.m. and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results," reports People magazine.

The statement continued, "This incident is under investigation.‬ This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony."

Noel Gallaher, the lead singer, hadn't commented on the situation whereas Garbage posted his reaction to Twitter, before the issuance of the police statement.

He stated, "We don't know what happened. I am sorry we have no real information. We were concerned for everyone and we were all just evacuated."

Noel Gallaher is all set to perform at his next show at Central Park Summerstage in New York City.

