Kim Zolciak reflects on strong bond with Kroy Biermann in 'RHOA' comeback

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak was seen gushing over her 'great' marriage in her recent cameo at the show.

She joined Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow for the dinner in her cameo that was aired on the July 9 episode of the show.

Kim said, "You know what? I think about you all the time" while thanking Whitfield for introducing her to her husband Kroy.

Remembering the time when she met her husband for the first time, Kim said, "He told me that he knew I was the one just after seeing me."

US Weekly confirmed before the airing of Kim's RHOA cameo that she had called off her divorce from Biermann Kroy.

The couple share two sons, Kroy and Kash along with twins Kaia and Kane. Their eldest is of 11 years and twins are of 9.

A source told the publication that Kim and Kroy are getting along and the decision to reconcile was made for the sake of their kids.

The couple filed for divorce in May with Kroy pleading to court for the temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody of minor children with Kim being restrained from their shared home in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Their divorce drama continued until last month and ended when Kim dropped the divorce petition.