Al Roker beams with joy at becoming grandfather for first time

Renowned weatherman Al Roker is celebrating becoming a granddad for the first time

On Monday's episode of the NBC morning show, Today, Al Roker, the seasoned weatherman, radiated happiness as he expressed his happiness at becoming a grandfather for the first time.

Al's daughter, Courtney Roker, who is 36 years old, and her spouse of two years, Wesley Laga, welcomed their first child, Sky Clara Laga, on July 3rd.

During a conversation with Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, Al, who is 68 years old, described the experience of becoming a grandparent as enchanting. "It is magical, it really is," he expressed.

"The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be 'this thing' and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she’s just perfect."

"I’m telling you, she’s a great sleeper," he added of Sky. "Sleeps for four hours, wakes up, goes to the bathroom, sleeps another four. We’re on the same schedule!"

The new granddad is eager to lavish Sky with affection as well as presents.

"Already planning the ways to spoil her," he wrote on social media — "and then hand her back."

From Monday to Friday, Today is broadcasted on NBC at 7 a.m. ET.